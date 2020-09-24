Ray Stevens’ CabaRay Reopening On October 1

Country Music Hall of Famemember Ray Stevens has announced the reopening of his West Nashville showroom, CabaRay. Country music’s legendary funnyman will resume live concerts at the entertainment venue on Thursday, October 1.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, a government-mandated shutdown forced CabaRay to close its doors earlier this year. After six months, Stevens is thrilled to return to the stage. “We are reopening CabaRay on October 1,” he says. “We’re excited to be able to get back to playing music, singing, laughing and having fun, all at a CDC-approved social distance of course!”

CabaRay will reopen with a limited capacity of 125 concertgoers with socially-distanced tables setup throughout the venue. During the initial reopening phase, dinner will not be available but Stevens plans to offer guests snacks, drinks and desserts.

Concerts will be held every Thursday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. / CT.

During the shutdown, Stevens kept his trademark humor intact with the release of “The Quarantine Song.” The tune originally debuted on RFD-TV’s Larry’s Country Diner and was later uploaded to the internet. To date, the video has surpassed one million views on YouTube and currently boasts more than 6.9 million views on Facebook— totaling an audience of nearly eight million.