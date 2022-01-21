CMT Announces “CMT Next Women Of Country”

CMT today revealed the ten artists named to its “CMT NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY” (NWOC) franchise.

For the second consecutive year, CMT Hot 20 Countdown will officially introduce the class of 2022 during a dedicated three-hour special episode this weekend on Saturday, January 22nd and Sunday, January 23rd beginning at 9AM ET on CMT. The special will feature exclusive interviews and performances with each new NWOC member, plus an exclusive interview with NWOC alumna (2015) Maren Morris who reflects on her experience with the program.

The “CMT Next Women of Country” Class of 2022 is:

Amythyst Kiah

Callista Clark

Camille Parker

Jenna Paulette

Julia Cole

Laci Kaye Booth

Lily Rose

Madeline Edwards

Miko Marks

Morgan Wade

“We are so excited to welcome our newest class of ultra-talented female artists into our beloved CMT Next Women of Country franchise,” said Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent at CMT. “Each is boldly blazing their own spirited path on their own terms, destined to make a lasting impact on country music. We celebrate this diverse group of women and look forward to supporting their work and their careers in 2022 and beyond.”