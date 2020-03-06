CMT, American Red Cross And WSMV Raise $387K For Tornado Relief

Hats off to CMT, American Red Cross, and WSMV News4 yesterday evening. They partnered for the “Rebuilding Nashville Telethon” raising funds for those affected by the deadly tornadoes that hit the Nashville area earlier this week. Donations are still being encouraged and accepted via RedCross.org/CMT.

Some of country music’s biggest stars including Blanco Brown, Cassadee Pope, Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley & Dave Haywood, Devin Dawson, Gavin DeGraw, Kalie Shorr, Kid Rock, Sam Palladio, Sarah Darling, Travis Denning, Whitney Duncan and more joined CMT’s Cody Alan and WSMV’s Tom Reynolds LIVE from CMT Studios in the heart of downtown Nashville to answer phones, share personal stories and encourage support of relief efforts in Middle Tennessee.

In the first 30 minutes, the telethon raised over $100K via live phone bank donations to the American Red Cross Southern Tornado and Flood Relief Program with a total of $387K raised following WSMV News4’s broadcast. Updated totals will be posted periodically via social media @CMT.

Donations to the American Red Cross include…

· $100K presented live on-air from Big Machine Label Group’s Scott Borchetta

· $25K from CoreCivic

· $75K from Smile Direct Club

· $50K from Kid Rock Foundation

· $10K match from WSMV