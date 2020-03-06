Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / WATCH: Maddie & Tae Premiere “Bathroom Floor”

WATCH: Maddie & Tae Premiere “Bathroom Floor”

Jerry Holthouse 29 mins ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse Leave a comment 6 Views

Current ACM Awards Duo of the Year nominees Maddie & Tae unveiled the official music video for “Bathroom Floor” today. The video for the song, featured on the pair’s upcoming sophomore album The Way It Feels.

Picking up where “Die From A Broken Heart’s” music video left off, which had the best first week video debut by a country female act in 2019 and is approaching the Top 30 at country radio, “Bathroom Floor” opens with the same characters chronicled throughout last year’s video. In the brand new video for the song, Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye succeed in the ultimate girls’ night out, healing heartbreak and moving forward with blasts of confidence and moxie.

About Jerry Holthouse

Jerry Holthouse
Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

WIN Tickets To "Taste of Williamson! Cool Springs Galleria, Nashville, Tennessee

WIN Tickets To “Taste Of Williamson”!

The 18th annual Taste of Williamson, presented by Nissan and benefiting United Way Nashville, is …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
© Copyright 2003-2020
Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.
Nashville.com is the Worldwide Brand for Nashville!