Tucker Wetmore Celebrates His First #1
BMI’s Leslie Roberts and Tucker Wetmore (BMI) pose after he is gifted with a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar in celebration of his first No. One as a BMI songwriter. Photo by Larry McCormack

Tucker Wetmore Celebrates His First #1

BMI welcomed the music industry and UMG Nashville/EMI Nashville breakout artist Tucker Wetmore into its lobby on Tuesday (3/25) to celebrate his debut chart-topper and PLATINUM-certified single “Wind Up Missin’ You.” The celebration reunited Wetmore with co-writer Thomas Archer (BMI) and co-writer/producer Chris LaCorte (SESAC), as the group commemorated Archer’s fifth and LaCorte’s third No. One. Showcasing Wetmore’s ability to blend contemporary edge with storytelling, “Wind Up Missin’ You” follows the release of his new single, “Casino,” out this Friday and his debut album, What Not To, available April 25.

Hosted by BMI and SESAC and emceed by BMI’s Leslie Roberts, Wetmore was presented with a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar in honor of his first No. One as a BMI songwriter. Sponsored by Studio Bank, Ron Cox made a special donation presentation on behalf of the songwriters in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which leads the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

