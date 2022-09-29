CMA Pledges $100,000 To Music Health Alliance

The Country Music Association has pledged $100,000 to Music Health Alliance (MHA) to further support its critical work to provide music industry professionals with essential mental health services. The donation was made in honor of legendary Country Music artist and Country Music Hall of Fame member Naomi Judd.

Through MHA’s Mental Health Fund, the Nashville-based nonprofit provides access to mental health services including counseling, psychiatrist visits and screenings for qualified music industry professionals. The fund has provided more than 1,700 counseling sessions for the music industry since 2021.

“We often hear firsthand from CMA members and our music industry partners that mental health remains a critical issue for individuals within our business,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “While touring and other sectors have bounced back following the pandemic, we cannot underestimate the ongoing need to support those who are struggling. It was only a few months ago we lost the legendary Naomi Judd to suicide, a loss that affected our Country community deeply. We applaud the essential work that Tatum, Shelia, and the entire team at Music Health Alliance continues to provide to our industry, and we encourage anyone who might be struggling to reach out to their team.”

CMA’s new pledge follows previous financial support to MHA over the course of several years. Throughout the pandemic, CMA took action to support not only its membership and Country Music base but those in the music business at large affected by the health crisis through its Music Industry Covid Support (MICS) initiative, specifically prioritizing mental health resources.

“Because of its creativity and unique pressures, mental health has always been a challenge facing the music business,” says Tatum Allsep, MHA Founder & CEO. “The pandemic elevated the awareness and importance of mental health care for everyone, especially within our industry. Since 2020 MHA has had a 300% increase in requests for mental health support. In honor of our beloved Naomi Judd, we are so thankful for CMA’s pledge of support in addressing this most pressing and continuing need. Now more than ever before, mental health resources and access are critical.”