Alan Jackson To Be Honored As CMT’s “Artist of a Lifetime“

CMT today announced country superstar Alan Jackson will be honored with the “Artist of a Lifetime” award presented by Ram Trucks at the 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR,” premiering Friday, October 14th at 9p/8c on CMT. Jackson will join the illustrious ranks of previous “Lifetime” honorees Randy Travis (2021), Reba McEntire (2019), Loretta Lynn (2018), Shania Twain (2016), Kenny Rogers (2015) and Merle Haggard (2014) as he’s celebrated by his peers for a remarkable career spanning more than three decades.

“I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how important they have been in bringing my songs to life for the fans, so thank you CMT for all the years and for this sweet honor,” Jackson says. “I’m very proud.”

“We’re honored to recognize the incomparable Alan Jackson as this year’s CMT ‘Artist of a Lifetime.’ For more than thirty years, his traditional sound, iconic voice and beloved catalog of music has captivated audiences across the globe and his talent as a recording artist and songwriter are simply unmatched,” shared CMT Producers. “From his early beginnings in Newnan, Georgia, to selling out the world’s largest stages, Alan has led fans on a musical journey that proved to be a reflection of their own lives. As his songs continue to inspire new generations of fans, we are privileged to celebrate his lifetime of accomplishments.”

The 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” hailing from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, will honor Jackson and previously announced honorees Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes with special never-before-seen performances, special guests and congratulatory moments. Additional honorees, performers and presenters for the 90-minute special to be announced in the coming weeks.

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Jackson’s storied career has yielded a staggering 35 No. 1 hits and nearly 60 million sales worldwide, including iconic songs “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” “Chattahoochee” and “Don’t Rock The Jukebox.” For more than 30 years, his music has entertained (“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”), touched hearts (“Drive (For Daddy Gene)”) and mirrored the emotions and experiences of many (“Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” “Remember When”) giving him a revered place in country music history. His remarkable career includes a long list of accolades that include more than 30 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, two GRAMMYs and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP’s first 100 years. Jackson recently released the critically-acclaimed album, Where Have You Gone, and is continuing to thrill audiences on his sold-out Last Call: One More For The Road tour.

Jackson’s history with CMT runs deep. He has made and released nearly 60 iconic music videos, starting with his debut single…two of which were honored as the CMA Video of the Year (“Chattahoochee” and “Midnight in Montgomery”), another recognized as the ACM Video of the Year (“Drive (For Daddy Gene)”). He was honored as a “CMT Giant” in 2008 and received the inaugural Impact Award at the 2014 “CMT MUSIC AWARDS.” Jackson has also ranked No. 1 on both CMT’s “40 Greatest Songs of the Decade” and CMT’s fan-voted “20 Greatest Men in Country Music” lists.