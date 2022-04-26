CMA Fest Announces Lineup For Ascend Amphitheater

With just six weeks before music fans descend on Nashville for CMA Fest, the Country Music Association has announced the lineup for the CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. The two nights of performances at the open-air venue start at 7:00 PM/CT both evenings.

Night one will be Chris Janson as headliner on Friday. Joining Janson will be Boy Named Banjo, LANCO, Peytan Porter and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Continuing with another slate of performances, Saturday night at Ascend Amphitheater will be presented by Warner Music Nashville. Shy Carter hosts the evening headlined by Cole Swindell, with performances from Ingrid Andress, Tyler Braden, Carter and Randall King.

Additional performers, Fan Fair X activities, stage lineups inside Music City Center, and more, will be announced in the coming weeks.

CHECK FOR TICKETS HERE.