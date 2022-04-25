Chris Stapleton Raises Over $1 Million Dollars For Good Causes

Chris Stapleton’s “A Concert for Kentucky” stadium show raised over $1 million dollars for the Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Held this past Saturday night, the sold-out event was the first concert ever held at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field and featured performances by Stapleton along with Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Madeline Edwards.

An arm of Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, the Hometown Fund is administered by the Blue Grass Community Foundation and supports a variety of causes close to the couple’s heart in Chris’ home state of Kentucky. Initial Hometown Fund grants include $250,000 to The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation as well as additional pledges to the American Red Cross, UK Healthcare Kentucky Children’s Hospital, the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky’s Disaster Relief Fund, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Additional Hometown Fund grants will continue to be made throughout the year.

Of the evening, Stapleton shares, “Every night we walk on a stage, we do our best to help people forget their troubles or celebrate or remember or hope or heal. Every night we play, a portion of those profits always goes to charity. As a musician I can’t think of a greater honor than reaching a point where we can play a show for 40,000 people and give all of the profits back to a community that has been so unfailingly loyal and supportive. It is a tremendously pure and rewarding moment to get to provide the medicine that is music in that space. I’m grateful to everyone who came to the show and to all of the musicians, managers, agents and crew members that made this moment possible.”

Stapleton will continue his extensive “All-American Road Show” tour including a stop at The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin TN on September 24 & 25. GET TICKETS HERE.