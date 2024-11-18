CMA Awards Announces Wednesday’s Presenters

The Country Music Association and ABC have announced presenters for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards.” Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville this Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC.

This year’s CMA Awards presenters include the world’s most decorated gymnast and advocate, Simone Biles, four-time CMA Award winner Clint Black, Emmy-nominated actor starring in the hit FX drama “The Old Man,” Jeff Bridges, singer songwriter and music producer and currently co-starring in Paramount+’s “Landman,” Mark Collie, CMA Award winner, Jordan Davis, 2024 World Series MVP, 2020 NL MVP, two time World Series champion and first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freddie Freeman, award-winning actor starring in the hit ABC drama “Doctor Odyssey,” Don Johnson, tractor aficionado, farming and history enthusiast, Jackson Laux, eight-time CMA Award winner and Vocal Group of the Year nominee this year, Little Big Town, Country artist, Dustin Lynch, film, television and Broadway actress and recording artist, Katharine McPhee, gospel music and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys, star of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” Taylor Frankie Paul, three-time CMA Award winner, Carly Pearce, creator of “Sundae Conversation” and shorter in person, Caleb Pressley, CMA New Artist of the Year nominee this year, Nate Smith, Broadway musical actor and star of ABC hit series “High Potential,” Daniel Sunjata, CMA New Artist of the Year nominee this year, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Oscar award winning actor and musician and star of new hit Paramount+ series “Landman,” Billy Bob Thornton.

Artists taking the CMA Awards stage include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

