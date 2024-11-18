WATCH: Moody Joody’s “El Camino High”

Today, Nashville-based pop band Moody Joody share smooth, sultry official music video for latest single “El Camino High.” (watch above) The video comes following the release of the debut EP Dream Girl out everywhere now via Photo Finish Records.

Directed by Gavin Geddes, the visual is filled with leather jackets, fur coats and cigarette smoke–proper attire for romanticizing the past and reminiscing on a lost love. With kaleidoscopic effects and dim lights, the visual, featuring a Chevy El Camino, evokes a rich sense of nostalgia tinged with a particular charm and elegant glamour. After searching for the titular car on Facebook Marketplace, the band found one sitting in a Nashville burger joint parking lot, asked the owner to let them use it for the video, and he agreed. Lead vocalist and guitarist Kayla Hall says, “This is one of those videos that I knew I wanted to feel dramatic and whimsical and Gavin absolutely crushed the music video treatment. The video captures the feeling of longing, unrequited love, romanticizing the past all through the visuals, lighting and movement.”

“El Camino High,” looks at the past through rose-colored glasses, putting a relationship in a better light than it really was. Like a late afternoon cruise, it pushes forward smoothly as it evokes waves of nostalgia and lingers long after it ends. The band is thrilled to share a track that they each feel represents the band today and where they are headed. Hall adds, “it felt like the perfect way to end our journey with the ‘Dream Girl’ EP while simultaneously catapulting us into a next new album chapter feeling like we’ve really honed in on who we are as a band. ‘El Camino High’ truly feels like Moody Joody at our best across the board from the lyrics and musical composition to the way it translates so seamlessly to video and the live show.” Producer Andrew Pacheco echoes the energy it brings to the live show and adds, “It’s been a lot of fun to play live on this last tour, and I’m looking forward to seeing how that energy inspires the next batch of new music.”

Dream Girl, the fresh debut project from Moody Joody, embodies the duality of being human–from dance floor anthems to tracks that embrace the less glamorous side of life and being a musician. Embedded throughout are singers Kayla Hall (lead vocals, guitar) and Kaitie Forbes (lead vocals, guitar) experiences as women–the hardships, the joys and everything in between–resulting in an empowered, cohesive collection that serves as an outlet to express their high hopes and deep fears and sonically, is a blend of their eclectic tastes. Forbes says the project allows her to release expectations of perfectionism–being a Dream Girl–and embrace who they each are. “‘Dream Girl’, our first body of work, is a story of romance, existential crisis’, loss & rebirth. The duality of the high-energy optimistic dream pop versus the darker, honest and vulnerable edge is our way of owning our humanness, and stepping down from the pedestal that we’ve been placed on in our lives.”

Holding space for a wide range of emotions and experiences including romance, mental health, chasing the dream, unrequited love, longing, self-acceptance, depression and being in one’s power, Hall adds the EP, “was born from a place of capturing the duality of life and our experiences and raw emotions as women in the world translated into an edgy, dreamy indie pop EP. We wanted to capture everything that we are and feel, which at times is sexy, ethereal, lighthearted, powerful and at other times is dark, deep, depressed and raw; creating a safe space for ourselves to experience and embrace the highs and lows of womanhood through this project.”

﻿

Moody Joody is a trio made up of Kayla Hall, Kaitie Forbes, Andrew Pacheco (producer). In 2020, the band shared their debut single “The Heat” and has steadily released a string of tracks since.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!