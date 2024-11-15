LISTEN: Tanner Adell’s “Religion”

Country-pop star Tanner Adell bares her soul in her new track “Religion,” released in partnership with COLORS, a unique, aesthetic music platform based in Berlin. Written by Tanner Adell, Akil “worldwidefresh” King, Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor and Parker Welling, “Religion – A COLOR SHOW” marks her COLORS debut and paints a deeply personal picture of her relationship with faith and religion. The release follows Adell’s appearance on COLORS THREE SIXTY FM, where she joined host and COLORS alumni Shaboozey in the Apple Music Radio studios, shining a light on her inspirations and aspirations.

“Following a terrible experience I had, I had to start over with what I believed in and find those little things that helped me feel like I was okay,” said Adell. “This song is really hard for me to get through, it is still a piece of me that is healing. But this song is the start of me healing. I’m not fully there yet, but I think that’s something that’s really beautiful about the gift that I have – to be able to channel hurt and pain and destruction into a song that not only heals me, but that I know will heal a lot of people.”

The release of “Religion” came yesterday, just hours before Adell’s first-ever sold-out headlining The Buckle Bunny Tour officially began, kicking off in Dallas, Texas at the House of Blues Dallas. Presented by Crown Royal, the tour sold out within minutes of public onsale, prompting venue upgrades in markets where rooms were available.

Adell has had a big year. Following her feature on Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER album, the country-pop songstress has released a collection of standout tracks, most recently dropping “Silverado”. Adell began 2024 with “Whiskey Blues,” a summer-bop that she performed on The Jennifer Hudson Show for her national television debut. Additional track releases include Twisters soundtrack feature “Too Easy” and surprise release “Cowboy Break My Heart,” which she debuted on the 2024 BET Awards. The performance made her the first female country artist to perform on the all-genre awards show, bringing VIBE to state she is “making sure country music remains at the forefront of mainstream conversations.” This year, Adell has also performed on the Macy’s 4th of July Spectacular and presented at the 2024 CMT Awards and 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

You can catch Adell tonight at the Grand Ole Opry.

