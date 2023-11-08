Cirque du Soleil Is Going Country!

The world famous Cirque du Soleil will bring audiences of all ages a new theatrical touring show starting in Nashville in July 2024 in collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville. While introducing captivating acrobatics and soulful melodies of beloved country legends and contemporary stars, this ode to country music’s rich heritage sounds like a very unique experience with a country twist.

“Our collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville presents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our creative horizons and reach new audiences, as we delve into the vibrant world of country music entertainment.” Stéphane Lefebvre, President, and CEO of Cirque du Soleil.

“We are thrilled at the idea of joining forces with Cirque du Soleil to offer a one-of-a-kind show celebrating classic and modern country music. Cirque du Soleil is a shining example of making the impossible, possible through creativity, collaboration, and emotion. The opportunity to highlight our incredible catalog and bring the history of country music to life in a live theatrical setting, will allow our music to live on with a new generation of audiences and country music fans,” said Cindy Mabe, Chair and CEO of Universal Music Group Nashville.

Casting – Singers & musicians Auditions in Nashville:

In the true spirit of country music, Cirque du Soleil will be holding auditions for singers and multi-instrumentalists in Nashville. The audition dates are December 4 to 7, 2023. If you have the vocals of Dolly Parton, the rebel spirit of Johnny Cash, and you can groove like Shania Twain, they want to meet you! Find out more about the audition process HERE.

Stay tuned to Nashville.com for more info.