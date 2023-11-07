Kenny Chesney Coming To Nissan Stadium August 3rd

Having spent last spring and early summer with his taking-it-to-the-roots I Go Back 2023 Tour of those arenas and markets where he rose to major headlining status, Kenny Chesney is the only country artist to be on Billboard’s Top 10 Touring Artists of the Last 25 Years for the past 14 years is bringing old friends and new to 18 full-scale stadiums with a few more major surprises to come.

Joining Chesney is the multiple GRAMMY-winning Zac Brown Band, enjoying their 12th CMA Group of the Year nomination; 2023 CMA Song of the Year and New Artist nominee Megan Moroney; and multiple-week No. 1 “When The Sun Goes Down” duet partner Uncle Kracker, known for his own hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney says of his 2024 tour name. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.

“That was the thing about Uncle Kracker and my song. It captured a vibe and a moment so perfectly. No matter how much fun you’re having all day long, ‘everything gets hotter when the sun goes down…’ I know from years of experience that’s true.

“So, I can’t wait to get back out there, stadium-sized ’cause there’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Look for Chesney at Nissan Stadium on August 3rd right here in Nashville

“Zac Brown Band understands high-energy country, the same way Alabama did, and they’ve got our friend Caroline Jones in their line-up now, too,” Chesney says of the group joining as direct support. “Megan Moroney isn’t just one of the smart new voices in country, she’s really bringing a sense of heart and joy to the music – and I’m fired up to be bringing her out to No Shoes Nation.

“And Uncle Kracker has been part of so many fun times, crazy moments and memories made, it always kicks things up a notch when he’s out there with us. So, it really is old friends, new friends and a whole lotta love.”