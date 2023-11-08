Shakey Graves Rocks A Packed Ryman Auditorium

Last Wednesday, the Ryman Auditorium was ablaze with energy as Alejandro Rose-Garcia, better known as Shakey Graves, took the stage for a truly unforgettable concert experience. The venue was sold out and packed to the brim creating an electric atmosphere.

Before Shakey Graves graced us with his musical prowess, the opening act, Rayland Baxter, set the stage on fire. Baxter, a well-known favorite of Nashville.com, delivered a performance that was nothing short of extraordinary. He has certainly stepped up his game since we last saw him at the Basement East, warming us up for the main event.

Shakey Graves is currently on tour in support of his latest album, “Movie of the Week,” which was released on Dualtone Records. This album is a remarkable piece of art, born out of the unique circumstances of the pandemic. Rose-Garcia’s creative process was nothing short of fascinating. He shared, “Every day, we would listen to some of the general themes/demos I had put together, talk about movies and come up with places to put a fictional character using themes and songs.” This collaborative and ever-evolving approach allowed the band to create music that felt fresh and inspired, free from the constraints of conventional recording.

As Shakey Graves and his band took the stage in matching cover-alls, the crowd erupted with excitement, and from the very first chords, it was clear that we were in for something special. His signature blend of folk, rock, and blues sent shivers down our spines, and his raspy, emotive vocals added a layer of depth to the lyrics that resonated with us all.

Graves flawlessly navigated through tracks from “Movie of the Week” and some of his greatest hits. The energy of the crowd, the soulful melodies, and the raw passion on display made for an unforgettable night. We were hoping Sierra Ferrell might make an appearance when he performed “Ready or Not” since she appeared on the album for that track but it was not to be. The Ryman Auditorium may have seen many legendary performances, but this one proved worthy of the hallowed hall.

It’s clear that Shakey Graves is not just a musician but a storyteller who has a connection with his audience, and this connection is what makes his concerts so extraordinary. If you ever have the chance to see Shakey Graves live, don’t miss it.

–Jerry Holthouse

SET LIST

1. Unlucky Skin

2. Look Alive

3. Big in the World

4. Play It Where It Lies

5. Playing Along

6. Hard Wired

7. Tomorrow

8. Limbo

9. Evergreen

10. Century City

11. Counting Sheep

12. Pansy Waltz

Encore

12. Blue Jay Way (The Beatles cover)

14. If Not for You

15. Roll the Bones

16. Ready or Not

17. Family and Genus

18. Dearly Departed