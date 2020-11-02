Circle Network Teams Up With 54th Annual CMA Awards

In advance of “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” Circle Network is bringing together a roster of fan-favorite country superstars for two days of nonstop programming from November 7-8 as a part of Circle Celebrates the CMA Awards presented by GEICO. Fans can expect original content featuring this year’s CMA Awards hosts Darius Rucker and Reba McEntire, as well as previous CMA Awards winners and 2020 nominees including Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Tenille Townes, Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, and more!

Throughout the two-day CMA Awards lead up, Circle will air special Opry Live performances featuring Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley; Reba McEntire and Vince Gill; Darius Rucker and Clint Black; and Brothers Osbourne, Wendy Moten, and Ricky Skaggs. Circle Celebrates the CMA Awards will also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with Lauren Alaina, Vince Gill, and Marty Stuart as they reflect on their favorite CMA Awards moments, as well as a new episode of Coming Home featuring rising star Tenille Townes.

To bring fans even closer to their favorite artists, GEICO and Circle have partnered to launch the virtual GEICO Green Room for the opportunity to interact with the country stars themselves, view exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and content, and also enter for the chance to win prizes like a trip to the 2021 CMA Awards. Go to GEICOGreenRoom.com for more information and stay tuned to Circle’s social media channels for updates.

“GEICO’s partnership is helping us connect fans to their favorite artists in a new way, and it couldn’t be coming at a better time just ahead of the CMA Awards.” said Drew Reifenberger, General Manager at Circle Media. “We’re thrilled to help fans get excited for this year’s awards through our thoughtfully curated Circle programming featuring some of the biggest names in country music.”

Earlier this month, Circle announced streaming distribution partnerships with The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast® and XUMO, bringing the network’s country lifestyle original programming to millions more worldwide.

Check CircleAllAccess.com for complete programming information for Circle Celebrates the CMA Awards.

“The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, airs LIVE on Wednesday, November 11 at 8/7 pm CT on ABC.