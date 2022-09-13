Christmas 4 Kids Announces 40th Anniversary Concert

Christmas 4 Kids (C4K) has announced the lineup for its 40th Anniversary Concert, set for Monday, November 21 at 7:00 PM at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. This year’s big show will feature performances by returning show host Phil Vassar, The Frontmen (Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; Larry Stewart of Restless Heart), Essex County and special guest Chris Young. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Christmas 4 Kids is celebrating our 40th year of making Christmas special for kids in Middle Tennessee,” says C4K president Linda O’Connell. “Over 13,000 kids have been a part of our program over the years. We’re now including kids and grandkids of those we helped many years ago, and many of those parents and grandparents are joining us as volunteers to help today’s kids. We couldn’t be more proud as we celebrate year 40!”

C4K is dedicating this year’s show to its longtime photographer Richard Suter who passed away in July following a short battle with cancer.

“We are honored to dedicate this show to our beloved photographer and human being extraordinaire, Richard Suter,” explains O’Connell. “Richard took photos of our show and our kids for many years and truly had more fun than anyone. From kids on his shoulders, to kids autographing his arm, he was ‘ours.’ His love for people was epic. As he fought the ugly pancreatic cancer, he brought a community together with his positivity over negativity logo and his motto, ‘you can’t go wrong loving on people.'”

Tickets are $38.50 and $60.00 and will be available for purchase this Friday, September 16 at 10:00 AM / CT via ryman.com. All proceeds generated from the concert go to the Christmas 4 Kids organization.