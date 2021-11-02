Christmas 4 Kids Announces 2021 Lineup

Christmas 4 Kids (C4K) has announced the lineup for its 2021 Ryman Auditorium concert, set for Monday, November 22 at 7:30 PM in Nashville. This year’s live event will feature performances by Phil Vassar, Jeffrey Steele, Eddie Montgomery, Russell Dickerson, Brett James, November Blue, Steve Dorff and Carolyn Dawn Johnson. Vassar will also host the show.

“I’m just so proud to be a part of the Christmas 4 Kids organization,” says Vassar. “Charlie Daniels passed the torch on to us, and it is an honor to carry on this tradition that is such a big part of our community in Nashville.”

“We are excited to have Phil Vassar join us again to host our 2021 fundraiser,” adds C4K president Linda O’Connell. “We missed everyone last year and are thrilled to be back with a great slate of artists to raise funds so that we can take 400 elementary school children Christmas shopping this year.”

Tickets are $38.50 and $60.00 and are available for purchase now at Ryman.com. All proceeds generated from the concert go to the Christmas 4 Kids organization.

Christmas 4 Kids is a not-for-profit organization that has been in existence for over three decades. Each year, the organization provides hundreds of underprivileged children in Middle Tennessee with their very own Christmas shopping spree. The funds generated by the Ryman concert and Tour Bus Show/Artist Meet and Greet event, are used to give over 400 children from 29 different schools, a day-long shopping excursion. The special day consists of a chauffeured trip from their school aboard an entertainer’s luxury tour bus, dinner, and a party hosted by Santa and Mrs. Claus. To wrap up the day, the tour buses journey to the Hendersonville, Tennessee Walmart where the children receive a brand new winter coat, and $175.00 to spend however they choose.