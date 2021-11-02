Jason Aldean Scores 26th Number One

Jason Aldean’s duet with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You,” holds the top spot for a second consecutive week on both Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. The multi-week No. One earns Aldean his 26th career chart topper and serves as the lead single from his upcoming 10th studio album MACON, GEORGIA (Macon Music/Broken Bow Records), with the first 15 tracks available Nov. 12. Over the course of the following months, Aldean will continue to deliver new songs leading into the full release of all 30 tracks – 20 new and at least one live hit off each of his previous albums – on April 22, 2022.

“This song wouldn’t be what it is without Carrie, she took it to a whole different level,” Aldean said. “Country radio has always been and will continue to be an important part of me getting to my fans and all their support doesn’t go unnoticed.”

As it was recently announced, Aldean and Underwood will take the stage together at this year’s CMA Awards (11/10 at 7:00P CT on ABC) for the debut television performance of the duet.

The three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” continues to hold his ground making modern albums with an old-school soul while bolstering 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold. Notably, seven of Aldean’s previous studio albums have been certified PLATINUM or more and he has the most Top 10 song on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, more than any other artists, since making his chart debut in 2005. Aldean just wrapped the BACK IN THE SADDLE TOUR 2021.