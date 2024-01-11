Bonnaroo Announces 2024 Lineup

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced the lineup for this year’s edition of the internationally acclaimed camping festival, taking place June 13-16, 2024 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.

This year’s highlights include performances from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred again.., Pretty Lights, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Maggie Rogers, Melanie Martinez, Khruangbin, Cigarettes After Sex, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Diplo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fisher, Jon Batiste, Dominic Fike, Parcels, Idles, Joey Bada$$, Lizzy McAlpine, T-Pain, Interpol, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Two Friends, Taking Back Sunday, Gary Clark Jr, TV Girl, Thundercat, Ashnikko, Brittany Howard, and more. The complete Bonnaroo 2024 lineup is below.

For the first time in Bonnaroo history, the What Stage (Bonnaroo’s main stage) will power up for a special Thursday night headline set, which will feature an incredible performance by Pretty Lights, who will also perform a second sunrise set on The Other Stage during the weekend.

Bonnaroo’s world-famous SuperJam, set for Saturday, June 15 in That Tent, 2024’s all-star collaboration will be “Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam,” with performances from special guests both announced and unannounced. Additional lineup announcements – including plans for the magical “Where In The Woods” stage as well as Late Night showcase performances – will be unveiled soon.

Bonnaroo’s General Admission tickets include over 150 performances on more than 10 stages, access to the entire campground, food for purchase from over 150 vendors (including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options), bars, concessions, access to purchase official band and festival merchandise, free water stations, and more amenities throughout the park and campground. GA+ tickets include all the above along with unlimited access to the Centeroo GA+ Lounge, with relaxed seating, dedicated food for purchase, air-conditioned restrooms, and concierge to assist with all festival needs; a private bar with drinks for purchase plus complimentary soft drinks; complimentary water refill station; a dedicated premium entrance lane at both gates into Centeroo, and more.

A wide range of Camping & Parking options will be available in Outeroo, the campgrounds at Bonnaroo, including Primitive Car Camping, Glamping, RVs, Backstage Camping, Accessible Camping, Groop Camping, Community Camping, and more. Premium Outeroo Camping Accommodations include pre-pitched Souvenir Tents, cool and comfortable Darkroom Tents, weatherproof Luxury Bell Tents, and spacious 2-person Wood Frame Safari Tents for the ultimate Bonnaroo camping experience. 4-Day On-Site Parking will be available for ticketholders not camping, with Car Parking Passes granting one parking spot in the Cosmic Nomads Day Parking Lot.

This week, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival released its latest Economic Impact Study, revealing that the 2023 event contributed $339.8 million to the regional economy, including more than $5.1 million in tax revenue to the region.

