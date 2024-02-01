OPEN TO PUBLIC: Gabby Barrett Listening Party

Following the announcement of Warner Music’s Gabby Barrett’s sophomore album, Chapter & Verse, available Friday (2/2), she’s inviting fans to Gabby Barrett: The Chapter & Verse Experience at Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway and the Grand Ole Opry on February 1-2.

“It’s album release week! We have so many fun things to show y’all, giving an exclusive peek behind the curtain of the album and my life the past few years. I won’t be able to be there in person because my baby will be here any second now,” shared Barrett – an expectant mom – on Instagram. “Tag me in your pictures and videos so I can share them and feel like I’m right there with y’all! Enjoy!”

Guests can get a backstage look into Barrett’s life on the road and into her new album, Chapter & Verse, with memorabilia and a tour bus on-site in both locations. In addition, fans will be able to listen to Chapter & Verse during the immersive event with an album listening party on February 2.



