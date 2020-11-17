Chris Young Calls On One Of His “Famous Friends” For Newest Single

Chris Young is returning to his roots in Rutherford County, Tenn., for his latest track, “Famous Friends.” Chris’s new single, featuring Kane Brown, impacts country radio at the start of the new year. Chris and Kane talk about the news for the first time on “The Quad with Chris Young” podcast today.

While Chris might be famous for his eleven No. 1 singles, nearly 4 Billion music streams and sold-out headlining shows, the Grammy and ACM-nominated vocalist and recent CMT Award winner celebrates his own real-life friends back home in Murfreesboro and Nashville, Tenn. in his newest song:

I’ve got some famous friends you’ve probably never heard of

But back in Rutherford County our crowd is second to none

You might not know ‘em here in this big city we’re in

But when I go back home I’ve got some famous friends

Written by Chris with Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder from a headline tour stop in Tampa in 2018, Chris and Kane first teased the track on social media. The autobiographical song mentions Rutherford County, where Chris grew up in Tennessee, and Kane’s hometown of Hamilton County along with Nashville’s Davidson County – a.k.a. Music City.

“This song is a piece of me, and it means a lot because it’s honest and it’s real-life,” shared Chris. “Plus, Kane and I are good friends and being able to have that history together, it adds a whole other level to the track. ‘Famous Friends’ is one of my favorite songs – it’s personal and it’s a lot of fun, so I’m glad it’s getting out there for people to hear it.”

An anthemic tribute to the names, faces, and legendary stories that make up each hometown, “Famous Friends” is Chris and Kane’s first collaboration since working together on Kane’s 2017 song “Setting the Night On Fire.” Additionally, the song reunites the former tour mates from Chris’ 2018 Losing Sleep Headlining Tour — which included a sold-out hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — and is a full-circle moment since Kane’s first live concert experience as a young Country fan was a Brad Paisley and Chris Young tour stop.