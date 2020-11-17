4th Annual Allman Family Revival To Be Held At Ryman Auditorium

The Allman Family Revival will be returning for its fourth year in celebration of Gregg Allman’s birthday, This year the show will take place in Nashville, TN at the iconic Ryman Auditorium. Tickets will be on sale beginning Friday, October 13 at 10am central. There will be limited and socially distanced in person attendances, as well as streaming ticketing options available. Purchase tickets HERE .

The Allman Family Revival started as a celebration of music and life in honor of what would have been Gregg Allman’s 70th Birthday. It was a party at The Fillmore in San Francisco hosted by his son Devon Allman of The Allman Betts Band.

The Allman Family Revival has become a very special year-end tradition for The Allman Betts Band. In 2019 the Revival expanded from San Francisco to Denver and NYC, making the experience even more accessible to fans across the country. The 4+ hour-long shows feature epic jams and guest musicians that have ranged from Robert Randolph, Luther and Cody Dickinson, Marcus King, Samantha Fish, Jimmy Hall, G. Love, Brooklyn Allman …and many, many more.

This year’s show will feature songs from the Allman Betts Band’s 2020 release, Bless Your Heart and songs from their 2019 debut album, Down to the River . As always, they’ll perform classic Allman Brothers & Gregg Allman songs as well as other fan favorites sprinkled in.