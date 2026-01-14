Photo by Photo Credit: John Russell

Sarah Trahern, CEO of the  Country Music Association To Retire

Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association, has announced she will retire at the end of 2026, closing a landmark chapter in CMA’s history. Trahern has led the organization since 2014, guiding its mission to grow and champion Country Music at home and around the world.

During her tenure, CMA expanded its support of artists, songwriters, touring professionals, and industry leaders while elevating its flagship events, including the CMA Awards, CMA Fest, and CMA Country Christmas, into globally recognized showcases for the genre. Under her leadership, the organization also strengthened international outreach, responded to industry-wide challenges such as COVID-19 and mental health concerns, and reinforced its commitment to music education through the CMA Foundation, which has invested more than $30 million nationwide.

“Leading the Country Music Association has been the privilege of my career,” Trahern shared, noting she plans to remain connected to the industry while embracing more personal time in the next phase of her life.

CMA’s Board of Directors has launched a formal search for Trahern’s successor, working with executive search firm Buffkin Baker to ensure a smooth transition. Additional details are expected to be announced in February.

 

 

