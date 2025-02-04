Cheekwood Spring Music Schedule

There’s no question Cheekwood has the most beautiful gardens in all of Nashville and spring will be here before you know it. But did you know Cheekwood also has a fantastic Spring lineup of top regional bands? Could it get any better? Yes it could. They also have beer and food!

Celebrate the sights and sounds of spring in the Cheekwood Beer Garden with an outing featuring the best of Nashville’s bites from the city’s favorite food trucks, and sip on refreshing beverages in a relaxed, outdoor setting. Grab a picnic table or bring a blanket and indulge in the spring scenery. You can enjoy live performances by top regional bands from 12 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., indulge in delicious

Music In the Beer Garden

Weekends | March 8 – April 27 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Scheduled Musical Performances:

• March 8: Chris Walters Trio

• March 9: Jeff Picker

• March 15: Charles Treadway Organ Trio

• March 16: Parker James, Paul DeFiglia & Charles Breaux

• March 23: Carmen Dianne

• March 29: Austin John Organ Trio

• March 30: Yates McKendree

• April 5: Brenna MacMillan

• April 6: John England and the Western Swingers

• April 12: Denny Jiosa

• April 13: Sunny Dada & his AfrikokoRoot Afrobeat Ensemble

• April 20: Explorers Club

• April 26: Volcano Brothers

• April 27: Les Sabler

