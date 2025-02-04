 


Thru
April

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
April

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Cheekwood Spring Music Schedule

Cheekwood Spring Music Schedule

There’s no question Cheekwood has the most beautiful gardens in all of Nashville and spring will be here before you know it. But did you know Cheekwood also has a fantastic Spring lineup of top regional bands? Could it get any better? Yes it could. They also have beer and food!

Celebrate the sights and sounds of spring in the Cheekwood Beer Garden with an outing featuring the best of Nashville’s bites from the city’s favorite food trucks, and sip on refreshing beverages in a relaxed, outdoor setting. Grab a picnic table or bring a blanket and indulge in the spring scenery. You can enjoy live performances by top regional bands from 12 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., indulge in delicious

Music In the Beer Garden
Weekends | March 8 – April 27 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Scheduled Musical Performances:
• March 8: Chris Walters Trio
• March 9: Jeff Picker
• March 15: Charles Treadway Organ Trio
• March 16: Parker James, Paul DeFiglia & Charles Breaux
• March 23: Carmen Dianne
• March 29: Austin John Organ Trio
• March 30: Yates McKendree
• April 5: Brenna MacMillan
• April 6: John England and the Western Swingers
• April 12: Denny Jiosa
• April 13: Sunny Dada & his AfrikokoRoot Afrobeat Ensemble
• April 20: Explorers Club
• April 26: Volcano Brothers
• April 27: Les Sabler

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

WATCH: Lanie Gardner's “Buzzkill”

WATCH: Lanie Gardner’s “Buzzkill”

Lanie Gardner, unveils the spunky new music video for her latest release, “Buzzkill” (BBR Music …

Photo Credit: Sean Hagwell | Photo ID

Mac McAnally Makes A Memorable Evening At The Ryman

Mac McAnally’s magical hold on his audience was on full display at the Ryman Auditorium …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL