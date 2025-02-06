Mickey Guyton & The War And Treaty To Headline 36th Annual Ballet Ball

Nashville Ballet has announced Mickey Guyton and The War And Treaty will headline the 36th Annual Ballet Ball set for March 1, 2025 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Ballet Ball is Nashville Ballet’s annual fundraiser, bringing together over 600 of the city’s most prominent philanthropists and patrons of the arts for an elaborate black-tie affair. The glamorous affair raises critical funds for the mission of Nashville Ballet’s Community Engagement and Education Initiatives, providing more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and Community Engagement programming and brings dance education to youth in Middle Tennessee.

In addition, Nashville Ballet company dancers will perform a special choreographed piece by Nashville Ballet’s CEO and Artistic Director, Nick Mullikin, and Rehearsal Director Travis Bradley for attendees.

“We are excited to have exceptional talents like Mickey Guyton and The War And Treaty be part of this year’s Ballet Ball,” said Nick Mullikin. “We know that their remarkable vocals and incredible harmonies will be the perfect pairing with our company dancers for a performance that will undoubtedly captivate our guests. This event is truly special to all of us as it raises much needed funds for the Nashville Ballet’s artistic and educational programs that directly impacts the city’s vibrant arts and cultural landscape. It’s going to be another amazing year.”

Patrons can expect an exceptional evening, planned by Amos Gott, featuring an Italian Renaissance theme, wine and cocktails provided by local distributor Lipman Brothers, LLC, decadent cuisine by Flavor along with these phenomenal performances. Late Party guests will then join ball patrons as they take the floor and dance the night away.

While the Ballet Ball is by invitation only, the public is invited to purchase tickets to the Ballet Ball Late Party. More than 250 of Nashville’s young movers and shakers will enjoy an elegant night filled with cocktails and light bites along with this incredible performance. The 2025 Late Party is chaired by Mary Elizabeth Colton, Jeremy Hunziker, Sara Puryear and Ben Shankle.

The Late Party will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at Schermerhorn Symphony Center with tickets on sale for $200 per person. Visit www.nashvilleballet.com/late-party to purchase Late Party tickets.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!