Nominees For 18th Annual Independent Music Awards Announced

Music Resource Group today announced the Nominees for The 18th annual Independent Music Awards (IMAs). Nominations in 100+ Music, Video and Design categories were awarded to an eclectic roster of established and emerging talent from around the globe.

Lucinda Williams, Steven Van Zandt, Jesse Malin, Jonatha Brooke, STORRY, Sawyer Fredericks, Sofía Rei & JC Maillard, Chiara Izzi, Jake La Botz, Wouter Kellerman, Guy Scheiman, The Dollyrots and Sekou Andrews are among this year’s honorees. View all 18th IMA Nominees here.

The Wicked Cool label (USA) leads this year’s nominations with recognition across 19 music and video categories, while its label head, Steven Van Zandt earned a Producer nomination for the album Richard and The Young Lions: Volume 2.

Other notable mentions include multiple honors for France-based metal label Season of Mist with 13 nominations; Canadian artist STORRY earned a total of 4 nominations for her debut record, Ch III: The Come Up which she wrote, funded and produced herself.

The winning projects will be selected by influential judging panels including: Tom Waits & Kathleen Brennan, Robert Smith, Ziggy Marley, KT Tunstall, Dee Snider, Drowning Pool, Roberta Flack, Jaci Velasquez, Coolio, Joshua Bell, Beth Gibbons, Joe Satriani and many more indie creatives, top recording artists and industry influencers.

Vox Pop voting for the fan-favorite Song and Video projects at https://fans.IndependentMusicAwards.com runs thru THURSDAY, APRIL 23RD.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 18th annual Independent Music Awards ceremony originally scheduled for June in New York City will proceed as an online showcase for this year’s top-ranked artists and music projects. More details and a new announcement schedule will be released in the days ahead. View a complete list of 18th IMA Nominees and Judges at IndependentMusicAwards.com