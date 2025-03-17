 


WATCH: 2 Lane Summer's “Til the Day That I Die”
Photo by Matthew Berinato

WATCH: 2 Lane Summer’s “Til the Day That I Die”

Rising country-pop duo 2 Lane Summer, the latest addition to Quartz Hill Records, has released the official music video for “Til the Day That I Die”, the standout track from their upcoming debut EP, The Love Songs, arriving March 28.

Comprised of Joe Hanson and Chris Ray, 2 Lane Summer has been rapidly gaining momentum, amassing over 380,000 social media followers thanks to their soulful harmonies and heartfelt storytelling.

Co-written by Ray, Mike Mobley (Rascal Flatts’ “Easy”), Joseph Haydel, and Ash Bowers (Matt Stell’s “Prayed for You”), who also produced the song, “Til the Day That I Die” is a soaring declaration of lifelong love—destined to become a wedding classic.

The breathtaking official music video transports viewers to the rolling hills of Tennessee, where the duo performs against a panoramic backdrop of the Cumberland Plateau. Shot at a private estate near Sewanee, the visuals are cinematic, with Ray’s grand piano perched on the edge of a cliff.

Though Joe Hanson and Chris Ray came from different backgrounds—Joe hailing from Illinois, Chris from Mississippi—their paths converged in Nashville’s writing rooms, where they quickly discovered a shared love of country, pop, and soul-infused melodies. Both multi-instrumentalists with church choir roots, their vocal chemistry was undeniable from the start.

The Love Songs – Tracklist
Til the Day That I Die (Wedding Version) – Ash Bowers / Chris Ray / Joseph Haydel / Mike Mobley
God Made You (Wedding Version) – Ash Bowers / Chris Ray / Joe Hanson / Mike Mobley
First Dancin’ – Chris Ray / Joe Hanson / Keesy Timmer
Eyes That Ain’t Yours (Wedding Version) – Dustin James / John Marlin / Chris Ray / Joe Hanson

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

