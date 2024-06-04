Carter Faith Universal Music Group Nashville

Singer-songwriter Carter Faith signs her first major label record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. Faith’s signing lands in the wake of her recent releases “Late Bloomer,” “Strong Stuff,” and “’Til I Can Make It On My Own,” a stunning duet with Sam Williams. The North Carolina native has amassed over 110 million global streams and garnered critical praise.

“Carter is not only a masterful storyteller, but her vocals are distinctive, delicate, feminine, and powerful. There’s such a clear fingerprint and country tone in her voice,” says UMGN Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe. “Carter’s music can transport you through past decades of country music while it paints a picture of a strong woman who knows who she is. I’m so excited that Carter is joining the UMGN roster and the next era of country music.”

“It is a dream come true to sign my first record deal with UMG Nashville,” shares Faith. “Country music is a part of who I am, and I am grateful that my team at Universal is passionate about my writing and artistry. Cindy Mabe and everyone at UMG has made me feel seen and respected and I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”

Faith’s upcoming appearances include CMA Fest and UMG Nashville Takeover at Skydeck in Nashville, support for Jon Pardi in Des Moines, Kickoff Jam in Panama City Beach, and GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento. In addition to Faith’s summer tour dates, she is actively working on new music expected later this year.

