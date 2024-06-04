Opry CMA Fest Schedule of Events Announced

The Grand Ole Opry kicks off CMA Fest week tomorrow with a week-long star-studded lineup of shows featuring performances throughout the week by members including Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Josh Turner as well as Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Alexandra Kay, Warren Zeiders and more. On Friday night’s show, Grammy-winner Lainey Wilson will officially be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family during the 7 pm show and she will return for the 9:30 p.m. show to make her first performance as an Opry member.

Opry Celebrates CMA Fest Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, June 4:

Opry shows at 7 p.m. (limited tickets available) and 9:30 p.m featuring Opry members Carrie Underwood, Bill Anderson, Lauren Alaina, Henry Cho, Dailey & Vincent as well as Russell Dickerson and Kip Moore.

Wednesday, June 5:

Opry shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m featuring another superstar lineup including Opry members Craig Morgan and Rhonda Vincent as well as Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Alexandra Kay and Warren Zeiders.

Friday, June 7:

Opry shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. featuring Lainey Wilson being officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family as well as performances by Opry members Terri Clark (who will be celebrating her 20thOpry anniversary), Jeannie Seely, Mark Wills as well as Meg McRee and Wynonna.

Saturday, June 8:

Noon matinee performance of CMA Fest Opry Country Classics featuring Mandy Barnett, The Gatlin Brothers, Radney Foster, The Grascals, Home Free, Jake Hoot will be presented at the Ryman Auditorium.

Opry show at 7pm featuring Exile and Opry members T Graham Brown, John Conlee, Don Schlitz, Pam Tillis, Josh Turner and Lorrie Morgan, who will be celebrating her 40th Opry anniversary. A special ticket package is available for fans that include a show ticket, commemorative poster, and access to an exclusive fan Q&A event with Morgan in the Opry House’s Studio A following the show.

