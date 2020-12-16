Carrie Underwood’s First Christmas Album Rules The Charts

Carrie Underwood’s first-ever Christmas album My Gift, continues its reign atop the charts this holiday season, following its #1 debut across multiple global charts. Released September 25, My Gift debuted #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts, marking Underwood’s eighth straight album to debut #1 on the Billboard Country chart. The album remains at #1 on the Christian chart 11 weeks after it was released and debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart.

My Gift reclaimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Country chart last week for the third non-consecutive week, and has consistently stayed in the Top 5 on the Billboard Holiday Album Chart since its release. The album currently sits at #5 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200. Underwood currently has four songs on the Holiday Top 200 Streaming Chart (“Favorite Time of Year,” “Silent Night,” “Hallelujah,” and “Little Drummer Boy”) as well as four songs in the Top 30 on the Mediabase Holiday Music Chart (“Hallelujah,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Little Drummer Boy,” and “Mary, Did You Know?”)

The album features a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as several new originals, two of which are written by Underwood, frequent collaborator Brett James (“Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Something In The Water”), and her Cry Pretty co-producer, David Garcia. GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Greg Wells produced and arranged the album.

Additionally, Underwood releases a special behind-the-scenes look from the set of the music video for her duet with fellow GRAMMY® Award winner John Legend today, watch HERE. Fans can watch the official music video for “Hallelujah” HERE.

The original song was written by Legend and Toby Gad. The video was directed by acclaimed director and photographer, Randee St. Nicholas, who has shot multiple videos with Underwood throughout her career, including “Cry Pretty,” “Drinking Alone,” “Blown Away” and “Smoke Break,” all of which have been honored as CMT’s Video of the Year. Legend also appears as a special guest on Underwood’s new music special “My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood.”

