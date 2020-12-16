LISTEN: Eric Church Expresses Gratitude In “Doing Life With Me”

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current GRAMMY nominee Eric Church continues his ongoing string of new song releases as the year comes to a close, with “Doing Life With Me.”

Written by Church together with Casey Beathard and Jeffrey Steele, the reflective song sees Church expressing gratitude for those by his side through the journey of a musical career:

Like the releases before it, “Doing Life With Me” is the result of a marathon writing session Church spent sequestered in a rural North Carolina cabin where the man wrote and recorded a song from start to finish each day for nearly a month.

Additional releases include current single “Hell Of A View” and current GRAMMY-nominee “Stick That In Your Country Song,” as well as “Bad Mother Trucker,” “Crazyland” and “Through My Ray-Bans.” In addition to the official releases, Church has also shared previews of unreleased music with performances on ACM Presents: Our Country (“Never Break Heart”) and Stagecouch (“Jenny”) as fans eagerly await news of a forthcoming project.

The new music follows Church’s most recent album, 2018’s Desperate Man earning a GRAMMY nod for Best Country Album.