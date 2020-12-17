Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Jason Isbell And Nathaniel Rateliff Top Americana’s Year-End Top 100 Radio Airplay Charts Of 2020
Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell And Nathaniel Rateliff Top Americana’s Year-End Top 100 Radio Airplay Charts Of 2020

Jerry Holthouse 4 hours ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 4 Views

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Nathaniel Rateliff top the Americana Music Association’s year-end Top 100 Americana Radio Airplay Charts of 2020. Isbell and the 400 Unit’s album “Reunions” secured the #1 spot on the Americana Radio Airplay Albums Chart with the most spins for the year, while Rateliff’s single “And It’s Still Alright” landed at the top of the Americana Radio Airplay Singles Chart.

This data reflects records reported to the Americana Radio Airplay Albums and Singles Charts (powered by CDX) during the period of Dec. 18, 2019 through Dec. 16, 2020.
Top 10 Americana Radio Airplay Albums of 2020
“Reunions,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff
“El Dorado,” Marcus King
“That’s How Rumors Get Started,” Margo Price
“Country Squire,” Tyler Childers
“Half Moon Light,” The Lone Bellow
“Black Pumas,” Black Pumas
“Total Freedom,” Kathleen Edwards
“Good Souls Better Angels,” Lucinda Williams
“Daylight,” Grace Potter

View the complete Top 100 albums list here.
Top 10 Americana Radio Airplay Singles of 2020
“And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff (From the album “And It’s Still Alright”)
“Be Afraid,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (From the album “Reunions”)
“Dreamsicle,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (From the album “Reunions”)
“Letting Me Down,” Margo Price (From the album “That’s How Rumors Get Started”)
“Count On Me,” The Lone Bellow (From the album “Half Moon Light”)
“This Forgotten Town,” The Jayhawks (From the album “XOXO”)
“You Can’t Rule Me,” Lucinda Williams (From the album “Good Souls Better Angels”)
“The Well,” Marcus King (From the album “El Dorado”)
“Options Open,” Kathleen Edwards (From the album “Total Freedom”)
“Expectations,” Katie Pruitt (From the album “Expectations”)

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

LISTEN: Eric Church Expresses Gratitude In “Doing Life With Me”

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current GRAMMY nominee Eric Church continues his ongoing …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!
© Copyright 2003-2020
Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.