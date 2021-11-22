Carrie Underwood Ties Garth Brooks & Justin Bieber In AMA Awards

Carrie Underwood has won her 16th and 17th American Music Awards, which were announced during a special TikTok livestream ahead of Sunday night’s “2021 American Music Awards” (AMAs), the world’s largest fan-voted awards show. Additionally, Underwood and fellow nominee Jason Aldean performed their #1 smash hit duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” while showcasing their hometown influences and Southern roots, as part of ABC’s live telecast from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater on November 21.

Underwood’s 8th win for Favorite Female Country Artist and her first for Favorite Inspirational Artist elevate Underwood to tie Garth Brooks and Justin Bieber as the sixth top AMA winners of all time. With 15 prior wins, including seven for Favorite Female Country Artist (2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), Underwood was previously tied with Reba McEntire and Lionel Richie as the seventh highest all-time winners.