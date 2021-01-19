Carrie Underwood To Release Gospel Album “My Savior”

Carrie Underwood will follow her recent Christmas album, My Gift, with an album of gospel hymns, titled My Savior. The new album will be released on CD and Digital March 26, 2021, just prior to the Easter holiday, and on vinyl April 30. My Savior is co-produced by Underwood and GRAMMY® Award winner David Garcia, with whom she co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 album Cry Pretty, her seventh album to be certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA.

Underwood revealed the album cover art, photographed by Joseph Llanes, and released a video trailer for My Savior today (watch above).

My Savior, which will consist of covers of traditional gospel hymns Underwood grew up singing, is a spiritual companion to Underwood’s first-ever Christmas album. “It’s been such a blessing to make music like this, inspirational music that is near and dear to my heart,” says Underwood. “These two albums have been on my musical bucket list since the beginning of my career and were planned long before the events of the past year, but somehow it feels like the perfect time to share these beloved songs with the world.”

Underwood’s co-producer on My Savior, David Garcia, is a multi-platinum selling, four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning record producer and songwriter. With his early roots in Christian music, over the past decade he has achieved chart-topping success across multiple genres of music with over 20 #1 songs to his credit. He has twice been named ASCAP’s Christian Music Songwriter of the Year (2015 and 2019), has written three ASCAP Award winners for Christian Music Song of The Year, as well as won nine Dove Awards. In addition to co-producing the Cry Pretty album, Garcia and Underwood’s collaborations include co-writing tracks such as her #1 hit “Southbound” (with Josh Miller), “Drinking Alone” and “Love Wins (both with Brett James), all of which have been certified Gold by the RIAA, as well as the original tracks “Let There Be Peace” and “Sweet Baby Jesus” (both with Brett James) on My Gift, among others.