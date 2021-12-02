Carrie Underwood Kicks Off Vegas Residency

Last night, superstar Carrie Underwood premiered, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre. The evening marked the start of the her first-ever residency as she officially opened the new 5,000-capacity, theatre.

Underwood is the first artist to grace the venue’s stage – the largest and tallest in Las Vegas. Conceived by Underwood to revisit some of the highlights of her stellar recording and touring career over the years, REFLECTION celebrates her greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international superstar. The all-new production brings beloved fan favorites to life in a whole new way, utilizing spectacular special effects and state-of-the-art technology.

Underwood’s high-energy performance kept the opening night crowd on its feet throughout the evening, which also featured her band, dancers, aerialists, a virtual orchestra, a stunning array of one-of-a-kind costumes, a breathtaking finale centered on a brilliant, never-before-seen water wall feature, and the show’s biggest highlight of all, Underwood’s voice.

The show is directed by Barry Lather, with Creative Production & Show design by Nick Whitehouse & Fireplay, and Costume Design/Wardrobe Styling by Emma Trask.

The brand-new 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue.