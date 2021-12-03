WATCH: Thomas Rhett’s “Slow Down Summer”

On the heels of Thomas Rhett’s fifth career GRAMMY Award nomination, the singer delivers the heart-racing official music video today for “Slow Down Summer”.

Directed by P. Tracy, the music video follows the journey of “a young couple desperately clinging to those last moments of summer —and their short-lived romance”. Thomas Rhett dials up a powerful piano-driven performance alongside gripping flashbacks as the inevitable change in seasons morphs into a crushing reality — ultimately sealing the couple’s fate.

“Slow Down Summer” serves as the first taste of Thomas Rhett’s sixth studio album WHERE WE STARTED to be released early 2022. The music follows COUNTRY AGAIN: SIDE A — a creative milestone, highlighting the star’s personal roots and unique song craft.