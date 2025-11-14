Kaitlin Butts Releases New EP, Yeehaw Sessions

Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and performer Kaitlin Butts is capping off a milestone year with the release of her much-anticipated new EP, Yeehaw Sessions, out today via Republic Records. The project marks her first release since signing with the label and showcases the Oklahoma native at her most playful, confident, and full of spark.

Fans got an early glimpse late last month with her soulful, reimagined take on the Jimmy Eat World classic “The Middle,” which quickly drew widespread praise. Garden & Gun called it “the cover you didn’t know you needed,” while Billboard named it a “Must Hear,” noting that Butts’ delivery feels “tender, wise, and thoughtful.” Saving Country Music added, “Leave it to Kaitlin Butts to take a Jimmy Eat World song and make it sentimental and touching.”

“A couple years ago I put out an EP called Sad Yeehaw Sessions, a collection of sad covers that I have always loved and wish I had written myself,” Butts shared. “After releasing Roadrunner! with its much happier songs, I wanted folks to know there were brighter days ahead. So we created the antithesis—something upbeat, rowdy, and fun: all cover songs I’ve been performing live over the last couple years.”

With Yeehaw Sessions, Butts flips the script on her 2022 Sad Yeehaw Sessions EP, delivering a lively set that captures the high-voltage spirit of her live shows. After testing these songs on the road, she recorded them with all the grit, groove, and charm that audiences have come to love. The EP includes her versions of “Red Wine Supernova” (Chappell Roan), “Sin Wagon” (The Chicks), “Tulsa Time” (Don Williams), her viral fan favorite “You Ain’t Gotta Die (To Be Dead To Me),” and her standout take on “The Middle.”

To celebrate today’s release, Butts returns to the world-famous Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth tonight at 10 p.m. for a special Yeehaw Night headlining performance. Limited tickets remain. She also released a brand-new video for “Red Wine Supernova.”

Throughout 2025, Butts has been a force on stages nationwide, touring with Sierra Ferrell, Lainey Wilson, Molly Tuttle, Wyatt Flores, The Lone Bellow, and Flatland Cavalry. She’s joined Ella Langley and Brothers Osborne for special performances and lit up major festivals including Lollapalooza, Two Step Inn, C2C, and Breakaway Festival. This year, Butts also earned spots in both Opry NextStage’s Class of 2025 and CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2025, further cementing her as one of country music’s most exciting rising voices.

YEEHAW SESSIONS – Tracklist

Red Wine Supernova

Tulsa Time

You Ain’t Gotta Die (To Be Dead To Me)

Sin Wagon

The Middle

