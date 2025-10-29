Ashley McBryde Set For The Redemption Residency 2026 at Chiefs

GRAMMY®, CMA, and ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde is extending her acclaimed Nashville takeover with the announcement of The Redemption Residency 2026 at Neon Steeple at Chief’s. The Warner Music Nashville recording artist and Grand Ole Opry member will continue her sold-out residency with four themed weekends of storytelling, songs, and soul this January through April.

The news follows McBryde’s successful launch of Redemption Bar, her non-alcoholic forward concept located on the fifth floor of Eric Church’s Chief’s in downtown Nashville. The venue quickly became a fan favorite for its warm atmosphere, creative mocktails, and connection to McBryde’s signature authenticity. Paired with her fall 2025 residency at Chief’s Neon Steeple, the bar’s debut has cemented her as one of Music City’s most multifaceted artists—bridging community, creativity, and connection under one roof.

The Redemption Residency 2026 Dates & Themes:

Thurs. January 22 & Fri. January 23 – “Just Me and My Shadow”

Stripped-down, solo-acoustic performances where McBryde’s unmatched storytelling and raw emotion take center stage.

Thurs. February 19 & Fri. February 20 – “Postcards from Lindeville”

A double-header celebration of McBryde’s fan-favorite concept album and the colorful cast of characters spanning her catalog—from Jalopies & Expensive Guitars to The Devil I Know.

Thurs. March 19 & Fri. March 20 – “Just Me and My Shadow” (Encore)

Another intimate, story-driven set highlighting McBryde’s powerhouse vocals and signature wit.

Fri. April 17 & Sat. April 18 – “Mixtape From The Mixed Up Years”

Two nights of the songs that shaped McBryde’s journey—from her Arkansas roots to biker bars and beyond—with a mix of covers and influences that inspired her sound.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 31.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!