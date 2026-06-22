Lilly Moss Signs With Music City Power Company

One of country music’s newest emerging artists is officially stepping into the spotlight.

Lilly Moss has signed with Music City Power Company, the artist development and music marketing venture launched earlier this year by LOCASH members Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, manager Skip Bishop and entrepreneur Shane Harluk. To mark the occasion, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter released her debut single, “Death of Me,” on June 19.

Raised in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Moss becomes the second artist signed to the new venture and arrives with a growing reputation as a compelling young songwriter and vocalist.

Produced by Moss alongside Aaron Goodvin and Eric Torres, “Death of Me” introduces listeners to an artist who balances vulnerability with confidence. The song tells the story of being irresistibly drawn to someone despite knowing the consequences, blending country storytelling with a modern edge.

Driven by Moss’ smoky vocals and an emotionally charged performance, the track is elevated by contributions from some of Nashville’s top musicians, including keyboardist David Dorn and acclaimed steel guitarist Smith Curry. Written by Lauren Hungate, Caroline Watkins, Lauren Watkins, Mackenzie Carpenter, Nicole Croteau and Emily Landis, the song offers a strong first impression from an artist who appears ready for a larger stage.

The release comes on the heels of Moss’ recent appearance at Barefoot Country Music Fest in New Jersey, where she introduced her music to a growing audience of country fans.

Music has been a part of Moss’ life from an early age. She began writing songs at 16 and started releasing music at 19, quickly attracting attention with songs such as “Heartbreak Summer,” which earned placement on Spotify’s popular All New Country playlist.

Drawing inspiration from artists including Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Adele, Kassi Ashton and Ella Langley, Moss has developed a sound that combines emotional honesty with modern country influences.

Beyond her music, Moss brings a powerful personal story to her artistry. A childhood cancer survivor, she has become a passionate advocate for childhood cancer awareness and patient support initiatives. That resilience and authenticity often shine through in her songwriting, helping her connect with fans on a deeper level.

For Music City Power Company, Moss represents the type of artist the new venture hopes to develop. The company was created to provide emerging artists with support across A&R, distribution, radio promotion, creative development and marketing, helping bridge the gap between artistic vision and commercial success.

With the release of “Death of Me” and a new team behind her, Lilly Moss appears poised to become one of Nashville’s artists to watch in the months ahead.

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