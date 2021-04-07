LISTEN: Parker Millsap’s “In Between”

Singer-songwriter Parker Millsap shares his new song “In Between.” It’s the fourth song released from Millsap’s new album, , arriving via Okrahoma Records/Thirty Tigers this Friday, April 9. “Be Here Instead” was produced by the legendary John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth, Waxahatchee), and was heralded in January with the luminous “The Real Thing.” The song – which features guest vocals from Nashville singer Erin Rae.

In February, Millsap returned with the song “Vulnerable.” The song was joined by a companion video directed by Casey Pierce. Millsap’s fifth studio LP and first new album in close to three years, marks a stylistic shift from the gritty and high-energy folk of the Oklahoma-bred, Nashville-based artist’s previous output. Mainly recorded live with Millsap’s full band, the album sees a departure from the guitar-and-notebook-based approach to songwriting that shaped his earlier work. Instead, Millsap has followed his curiosity to countless other modes of expression, experimenting with everything from piano to effects pedals to old school drum machines (a fascination partly inspired by the early-’70s innovations of Sly Stone and J.J. Cale).

Millsap has also announced that he will be performing two “Virtual Album Release Concerts” streaming from 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville, TN via Mandolin. April 9 will be his first-ever full-band concert stream and, on April 23, he and the band will perform Be Here Instead from start to finish.