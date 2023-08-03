Bryan Martin To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

Rising star Bryan Martin, from Logansport, Louisiana, will be making his debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on August 29th, 2023.

“This is a moment that I never thought would come,” shares Martin. “I’d like to thank the Grand Ole Opry so much for making this dream come true. Just a few years ago, I was working on oil rigs in Texas, and now I’m blessed to say that I couldn’t be more excited to play one of country music’s most prestigious stages later this month! I also want to thank my friends, family, label team, band, and fans that have believed in me and allowed me to get where I am today. Catch me in the circle on August 29th!”

Bryan Martin has made major strides in the country music industry over the past couple of months, from signing with WME’s Kevin Neal for booking representation, to surpassing 300 million cumulative worldwide streams and opening for country stars such as Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert. The “We Ride” artist continues to write and record music while touring the nation on his current Goin For Broke Tour and plans to release more new music in the coming months.