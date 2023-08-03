Dave Adkins Signs With Billy Blue Records

Dave Adkins has signed to Billy Blue Records and Billy Blue Publishing. Widely recognized as one of bluegrass and Gospel music’s top singers and songwriters, Adkins joins a fantastic roster of accomplished artists and songwriters currently recording and writing for the vibrant label and publishing house.

The addition comes during a season filled with hope and purpose for Adkins after his recent successful bout with cancer. Billy Blue Records will release Adkins’ debut single to bluegrass radio on August 11th, with an album release to follow in early 2024.

Adkins best described the news, “Signing to Billy Blue Records and getting to work with these wonderful folks is a dream come true. No one can out work the individuals at Billy Blue. Jerry Salley can and will get any job done. I’m so excited! This has been a ‘pinch me’ kind of moment in my career. I just want to make great music. One of these days when I leave this earth, I hope people look back and say I did pretty good when I was here. I look forward to working with Billy Blue to help me do that.”

Adkins added, “I cannot wait for others to hear what we have been working on. I’m like a little kid, giddy about what’s to come. The good Lord felt it fit to keep me here, and I take nothing for granted since my diagnosis. I’m determined to lay everything I have out there to be the best person, musician, singer, and songwriter I can be.”

Jerry Salley, director of A&R for Billy Blue Records, commented, “I have been friends with Dave Adkins for many years now. I know his powerful voice and have worked with him in the recording studio. I’ve experienced his live performances and witnessed the crowd reaction to his shows. He’s the real deal, and I’ve been hoping that when the time was right, we could work together on a full album project together for Billy Blue. Dave’s talent and personality fit our family of artists perfectly, and our entire team is excited about working with him and representing his dynamic brand of bluegrass music.”