Turnpike Troubadours Set For 3 Nights At The Ryman

The Turnpike Troubadours are back on the road a have three night stay planned for Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 10th,11th and 12th. GET TICKETS HERE.

The band performed at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field this past Friday with Luke Combs and made their Newport Folk Festival debut on Saturday, where they were joined on stage by surprise guest Tyler Childers to perform the band’s song, “The Bird Hunters,” and John Prine’s “Paradise.” In addition to their own set, lead singer Evan Felker also joined Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to perform their song, “King of Oklahoma,”

The performances add to a landmark year for Turnpike Troubadours, who will release their new album A Cat in the Rain, August 25 via Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers. Ahead of the release, new song, “Brought Me,” will debut this Friday, August 4, following album tracks “Chipping Mill” and lead single, “Mean Old Sun,” which recently reached #1 at both Americana and Texas Radio.

Produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Muscle Shoals’ Fame Recording Studios and Dave’s Room in Los Angeles, A Cat in the Rain marks a long-awaited return for the band following their self-imposed hiatus in 2019. With these ten new songs, Turnpike Troubadours is back with a refreshed perspective on the authentic songwriting and signature foot-stomping sound that first captivated their deeply devoted fanbase.

Pioneers of the Red Dirt music scene, Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their career with more than 1.5 billion streams globally and over 1.28 million equivalent units sold to-date. Originally from Tahlequah, OK, Turnpike Troubadours is Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion).

Since their 2005 debut, Turnpike Troubadours has released five studio albums including 2017’s self-released A Long Way From Your Heart, which reached #3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and #20 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Of the record, American Songwriter declared, “grabs you with its subtle authenticity, nails 11 originals that exude natural charm and intrinsic integrity,” while the Austin American Statesman praised, “a rousing, thought-provoking country short story collection.” Further adding to their renowned career, the band was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame this past fall.