Listen To The War And Treaty “Stealing A Kiss”

Today, award-winning duo The War And Treaty releases a steamy new track, “Stealing A Kiss.” Written by the husband-and-wife pair, and inspired by their passion for each other, Michael and Tanya Trotter put their undeniable chemistry on full display in this soulful and seductive new tune. (listen above)

“This song feels like a shot of red bull after an 8-hour shift with two more to go,” says Michael. “Tanya and I are super excited to deliver this envelope of country soul to our world.”

“Stealing A Kiss” is the first new song from The War And Treaty since their major label debut Lover’s Game. The album propelled the duo into the hearts of millions. The War And Treaty recently earned their first ever GRAMMY nominations for Best American Roots Song for “Blank Page” and for the all-genre Best New Artist. Last year, the pair received their first ever Duo of the Year nomination from the Country Music Association and Vocal Duo nomination from the Academy of Country Music, plus recognition by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association including earning AMA Duo/Group of the Year for the second straight year.

The War And Treaty is also currently nominated for two CMT Music Awards for Duo/Group Video of the Year for “Have You A Heart” and for CMT Performance of the Year for “On My Own” honoring Patti LaBelle on CMT Smashing Glass. Upcoming dates for the duo include the Mavis Staples 85th Birthday Concert, Stagecoach, CMA Fest, performances across Europe, and several tour stops with Zach Bryan.

