ICYMI: Chris Stapleton Sings Moving Rendition Of National Anthem

Jerry Holthouse February 13, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 28 Views

Chris Stapleton sang one of the most moving renditions of the National Anthem in years at Super Bowl LVII. We think it’s worth another listen. (listen above) An 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner, Stapleton is one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. Fans and players alike were moved to tears by this powerful version.

