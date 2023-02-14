ICYMI: Chris Stapleton Sings Moving Rendition Of National Anthem

Chris Stapleton sang one of the most moving renditions of the National Anthem in years at Super Bowl LVII. We think it’s worth another listen. (listen above) An 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner, Stapleton is one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. Fans and players alike were moved to tears by this powerful version.
