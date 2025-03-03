Jake Worthington Teams Up With Marty Stuart

Texas-born country traditionalist Jake Worthington lit up Music City on Friday, Feb. 28, kicking off the night at the Ryman Auditorium with his signature honky-tonk swagger. During his high-energy opening set, Worthington surprised fans with big news—his upcoming track, “I’m The One (feat. Marty Stuart),” is set to drop on March 14.

Co-written with Stuart and Jenna LaMaster, the song not only features the Country Music Hall of Famer on guitar but also marks Worthington’s first release since his cheeky, hard-luck duet “Hello Shitty Day” with Miranda Lambert.

His Ryman set highlighted the honky-tonk purity of his self-titled debut album, delivering fan favorites like “Next New Thing,” “Night Time Is My Time,” and the slow-dancing heartbreaker “State You Left Me In.” But he didn’t stop there—earlier in the day, the La Porte, Texas native treated boot lovers to an intimate acoustic set at Lucchese in the Gulch, proving that country music and classic western style are always a perfect match.

With new music on the horizon, Worthington is staying busy on the road this spring, joining Zach Top and Riley Green on tour. Fans can expect plenty more two-stepping, twang, and old-school country charm from this rising star.

