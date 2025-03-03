 


Thru
April

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
April

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Jake Worthington Teams Up With Marty Stuart

Jake Worthington Teams Up With Marty Stuart

Texas-born country traditionalist Jake Worthington lit up Music City on Friday, Feb. 28, kicking off the night at the Ryman Auditorium with his signature honky-tonk swagger. During his high-energy opening set, Worthington surprised fans with big news—his upcoming track, “I’m The One (feat. Marty Stuart),” is set to drop on March 14.

Co-written with Stuart and Jenna LaMaster, the song not only features the Country Music Hall of Famer on guitar but also marks Worthington’s first release since his cheeky, hard-luck duet “Hello Shitty Day” with Miranda Lambert.

His Ryman set highlighted the honky-tonk purity of his self-titled debut album, delivering fan favorites like “Next New Thing,” “Night Time Is My Time,” and the slow-dancing heartbreaker “State You Left Me In.” But he didn’t stop there—earlier in the day, the La Porte, Texas native treated boot lovers to an intimate acoustic set at Lucchese in the Gulch, proving that country music and classic western style are always a perfect match.

With new music on the horizon, Worthington is staying busy on the road this spring, joining Zach Top and Riley Green on tour. Fans can expect plenty more two-stepping, twang, and old-school country charm from this rising star.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Zach Top Teams Up With Billy Strings

Zach Top Teams Up With Billy Strings

Zach Top is releasing his EP Me & Billy today—featuring the talents of 2x Grammy …

Jobi Riccio Announces Headling Tour

Jobi Riccio Announces Headling Tour

We told you back in 2023 to keep your eye on Jobi Riccio. Well 2024 …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL