Brian Kelley Announces His First Solo Tour

Brian Kelley, one half of the duo Florida Georgia Line has announced his first tour as a solo artist. MADE BY THE WATER TOUR kicks off in April. Presented by Boat Trader and his partners at Oyster City Brewing Co., the run will also feature special guests The Boat Boys.

“Y’all, I am beyond excited to announce my own tour,” shares Kelley. “Releasing my first album has been nothing short of a dream come true, and I can’t wait to bring these songs, along with some beach vibes, to the stage!”

Kelley will launch the 11-date tour in his home state on April 21 at the Daytona Beach Bandshell in Daytona Beach, FL, with stops in South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisiana, and more, before docking on May 19 at The Hall in Little Rock, AR.

No news about the tour stopping in Nashville yet but we’ll let you know if that changes.

Kelley’s production company CuzBro Productions, in partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment will welcome their Country musical “MAY WE ALL” to Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN, this summer. Making its world premiere engagement on June 7 – July 17, full details for the “MAY WE ALL” performances can be found at TPAC.org.

MADE BY THE WATER TOUR

APRIL

21 | Daytona Beach, FL – Daytona Beach Bandshell

23 | Savannah, GA – Saddle Bags Savannah

28 | Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer

29 | Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s

30 | Greenville, SC – Blind Horse Saloon

MAY

5 | Birmingham, AL – Iron City

6 | Fort Walton Beach, FL – The Block

7 | Baton Rouge, LA – Texas Club

13 | Tampa, FL – Dallas Bull

14 | Fort Myers, FL – The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

19 | Little Rock, AR – The Hall

