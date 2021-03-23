Kenny Chesney Looks Forward To 2022 Tour

With so much progress and so many positive developments, the world is moving back towards normal. For Kenny Chesney, who postponed his 2020 tour, that has meant an incredible adjustment to the way he brings his music to his fans.

While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean that a good percentage of people would not be able to come to the show. Rather than disappoint any of the fans, especially with safety precautions varying from city-to-city, he has decided to move his tour to 2022.

All of the stadiums on the 2021 itinerary will still host Chesney’s 2022 tour. It will be a completely new show with a new name, new line-up, lots of new music and plenty of the songs people come to hear. The details are being finalized now, however fans can expect details very shortly.

All current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show date. If you love your seat, do nothing. You’re all set. Beginning today, March 22, patrons unable to attend the rescheduled shows may request a refund at the original point of purchase.

“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney says. “There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”

Messina Touring Group will announce the rescheduled dates for Chesney’s 2022 tour shortly.