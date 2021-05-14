Brandy Clark Honored As 2021 Champion Of The Year

Save The Music and SongFarm.org hosted their second annual “Hometown To Hometown” event yesterday on May 11th. Eight-time GRAMMY® nominee, songwriter and musician, Brandy Clark along with award winning and GRAMMY® nominated Nashville-based songwriter, producer & publisher Jimmy Robbins were virtually honored as 2021 Champions of The Year for their dedication to music education.

Hosted by Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music Strategy for CMT, the evening featured exciting performances by both Brandy and Jimmy, Maddie & Tae, Lori McKenna, Jon Nite, Hailey Whitters, and more. Special guest appearances included the 2020 honorees, Ross Copperman and Nicolle Galyon, who shared the student work of last year’s beneficiaries, John Overton High School in Nashville, TN, William Fleming High School in Roanoke, VA, and Sterling High School in Sterling, KS. They remixed a song co-written by the duo using the tools and equipment from the Music Tech Grant they received and talked about its impact.

Mark Brown and Jessie Jo Dillon then presented Brandy and Jimmy with their awards. During their speeches, they shared how music education changed their lives and how they’re honored to be donating grants to schools in their hometowns of Morton, WA, Raleigh, NC, as well as in Nashville, TV. Event sponsors include CMT, Gibson Gives, Victrola, and Warner Music Group.